Mizuho Increases RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target to $11.00

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

RPT Realty Stock Performance

NYSE RPT opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.62.

RPT Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of RPT Realty

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in RPT Realty by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in RPT Realty by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in RPT Realty by 2.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RPT Realty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 503,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

