MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark raised MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.64.

MKSI stock opened at $96.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.56. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $163.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.68.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

