MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
MKSI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark raised MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.64.
MKS Instruments Stock Performance
MKSI stock opened at $96.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.56. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $163.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.68.
MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 15.20%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
About MKS Instruments
MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MKS Instruments (MKSI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.