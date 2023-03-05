Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Short Interest Update

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the January 31st total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Momentus Stock Up 22.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNTSW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 9,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,177. Momentus has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentus

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Momentus stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 117,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

