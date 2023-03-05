Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.67.
Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $37.17 on Thursday. Montrose Environmental Group has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.
Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.
