Moonriver (MOVR) Market Capitalization Tops $60.84 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for $9.30 or 0.00041406 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $60.84 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,696,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,541,628 tokens. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

