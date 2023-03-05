Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $24,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,573,000 after acquiring an additional 599,327 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,318,000 after acquiring an additional 264,011 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,605,000 after acquiring an additional 947,497 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,447,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,472,000 after acquiring an additional 19,343 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,668,000 after purchasing an additional 174,331 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

Shares of MSI opened at $266.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Recommended Stories

