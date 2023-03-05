Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $266.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $275.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.01.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

