MovieBloc One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.95 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 4th. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $55.33 million and $2.95 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
MovieBloc Profile
MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,732,039,555 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com.
Buying and Selling MovieBloc
