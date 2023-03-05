M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Short Interest Update

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.54. 1,250,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,037. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.18.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

