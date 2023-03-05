Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at about $7,698,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,089 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $259.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.81. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.30 and a 1-year high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.