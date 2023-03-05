National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 582,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $19,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EYE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in National Vision by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on National Vision to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on National Vision from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

EYE opened at $22.31 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23.

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

