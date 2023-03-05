National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Short Interest Update

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the January 31st total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.2 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of brokerages recently commented on EYE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of National Vision to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
Shares of National Vision stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. 3,164,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23. National Vision has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in National Vision by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.
