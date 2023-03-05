Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,200 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 217,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
NATR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.
In related news, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 4,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,670.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,730.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NATR stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 38,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,438. The stock has a market cap of $201.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.85. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06.
Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.
