Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,200 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 217,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

NATR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

In related news, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 4,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,670.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,730.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 6.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 50.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NATR stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 38,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,438. The stock has a market cap of $201.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.85. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06.

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

