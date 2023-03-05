Navcoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $20,928.33 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0512 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $20,928.33 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00208682 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00096776 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00054432 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000806 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,631,939 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.