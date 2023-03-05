Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0512

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0512 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $20,986.03 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00209241 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00097408 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00056232 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00053452 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004455 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000804 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,628,621 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

According to CryptoCompare, "NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions."

