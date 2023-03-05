Neblio (NEBL) Market Cap Achieves $28.15 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00006322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $28.15 million and $3.74 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00422808 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,414.46 or 0.28579052 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,836,829 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

