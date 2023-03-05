Needham & Company LLC Raises Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Price Target to $10.00

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Everspin Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ MRAM opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.32.
Everspin Technologies Company Profile
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.
