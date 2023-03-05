Needham & Company LLC Raises Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Price Target to $10.00

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2023

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAMGet Rating) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Everspin Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.