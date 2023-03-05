Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.16.
Applied Materials Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $118.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.49. The stock has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31.
Applied Materials Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.
Insider Activity at Applied Materials
In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,547,031,000 after buying an additional 211,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after buying an additional 4,277,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $930,505,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,863,000 after buying an additional 819,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.