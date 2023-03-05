Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.16.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $118.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.49. The stock has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,547,031,000 after buying an additional 211,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after buying an additional 4,277,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $930,505,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,863,000 after buying an additional 819,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More

