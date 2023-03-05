Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $58.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.29.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.85. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average is $45.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $100,999.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,716.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,679 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.