Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

NRDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Nerdy Trading Up 3.3 %

NRDY opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. Nerdy has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $5.61.

Insider Activity at Nerdy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

In related news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $58,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,385.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $58,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,385.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,943,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,562,503 shares of company stock worth $3,027,568. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nerdy by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Nerdy by 15.0% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Nerdy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nerdy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

