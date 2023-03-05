Needham & Company LLC Trims Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Target Price to $205.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.27.

JAZZ stock opened at $146.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $125.36 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, EVP Robert Iannone sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $279,439.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,326.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert Iannone sold 1,844 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $279,439.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,326.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $82,543.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,984.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,604 shares of company stock worth $1,513,276. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

