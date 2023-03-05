Neo Trading Down 0.2% This Week (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $12.27 or 0.00054667 BTC on popular exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $865.45 million and approximately $96.42 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neo has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neo was founded by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang in 2014 under the name Antshares. The original source code was published to GitHub in July 2015 and the MainNet subsequently launched in October 2016.

In 2017, Antshares was rebranded to Neo as it implemented Smart Contracts 2.0. It underwent aggressive global expansion as hundreds of new developers poured onto the blockchain. Neo leadership began distributing NEO token rewards to groups and individuals that contributed to the growth of the Neo platform. Some of the earliest groups to join Neo included COZ, NeoEconoLabs, and O3 Labs.

In 2021, Neo is being upgraded to version 3.0, known as N3. As a project that began in June 2018, the N3 upgrade represents the biggest advancement in Neo’s history. It is aimed at bringing the first all-in-one blockchain development experience to the industry, packed with powerful native features such as distributed storage, oracles, and name services. Neo N3 also boasts a simpler and more modular architecture than its predecessors, along with improved governance and economic model.

Neo is an open-source community-driven blockchain platform.

A feature-complete blockchain platform for building decentralized applications. Neo enables developers to digitize and automate the management of assets through smart contracts. It also provides powerful native infrastructures such as decentralized storage, oracles, and domain name service, creating a solid foundation for the Next-Gen Internet.

With a total of 100 million tokens, NEO has two main features:

– The right to vote in elections to determine NEO council members;

– The right to claim GAS, needed to perform transactions in the NEO network

The minimum unit of NEO is 1 and tokens are indivisible. This means if you are withdrawing from an exchange to your wallet, you must withdraw in whole numbers. It also means that NEO is one of the scarcest public blockchain tokens, as it cannot be broken down into smaller pieces.”

Buying and Selling Neo

