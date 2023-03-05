Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,855,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,199,000 after acquiring an additional 354,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,908,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,449,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,251,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,094,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.39. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,706,823 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

