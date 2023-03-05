New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Short Interest Update

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the January 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 116.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

NJR traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $51.35. The company had a trading volume of 353,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,455. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.78 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.98%.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.