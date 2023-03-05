New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.46.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYMT stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $3.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 11.57.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, March 9th.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 137,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 48,945 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

