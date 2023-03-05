New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.46.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
NYMT stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $3.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 11.57.
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.
Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 137,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 48,945 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.
