New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 9th

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th.
New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $2.54 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 11.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75.
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.75%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.
