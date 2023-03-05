Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL) Short Interest Update

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Newtek Business Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Newtek Business Services stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76.

Newtek Business Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.

