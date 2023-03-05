Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Short Interest Up 23.0% in February

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,844,400 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 3,124,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,957.2 days.

Nippon Steel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NISTF remained flat at $22.65 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. Nippon Steel has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $22.65.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

