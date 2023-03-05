NKN (NKN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.90 Million

NKN (NKN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, NKN has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NKN has a total market cap of $64.78 million and $2.90 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NKN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 754,831,362 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NKN is nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NKN is blog.nkn.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.

Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.

NKN began as an ERC20 token but has since switched to nscan blockexplorer. NKN token serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

