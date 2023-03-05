NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the January 31st total of 885,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $217,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NMI Stock Up 2.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 933,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,537,000 after buying an additional 52,295 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP raised its position in NMI by 29.9% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 100,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 23,048 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in NMI by 174.6% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 81,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 51,978 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 81.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,169,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,829,000 after acquiring an additional 525,175 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMIH stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.24. 333,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,411. NMI has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. NMI had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 55.97%. The company had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

