Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,500 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the January 31st total of 274,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,155.0 days.

Nomura Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of NMEHF stock remained flat at $23.20 on Friday. Nomura Real Estate has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $25.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21.

Get Nomura Real Estate alerts:

About Nomura Real Estate

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, hotels, and other properties; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; and offers consignment services for planning and management for commercial facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.