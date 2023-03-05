Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NAT. B. Riley upped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tankers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.25.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NAT stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $878.31 million, a P/E ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.22%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

