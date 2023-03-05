Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Short Interest Down 33.5% in February

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,600 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the January 31st total of 964,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 305.5 days.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NDCVF stock remained flat at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA engages in the design, sale, and delivery of integrated circuits for wireless applications. Its product categories include personal computer and tablet accessories, sports and health monitors, mobile phone accessories, gaming controllers, and toys. The firm’s products include nRF9160 Certifications, Bluetooth Low Energy, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth mesh, 2.4GHz proprietary, and Multiprotocol.

