Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.60 billion-$14.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.51 billion. Nordstrom also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.80 to $2.20 EPS.

Nordstrom Trading Up 2.4 %

JWN opened at $19.80 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Nordstrom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nordstrom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Stories

