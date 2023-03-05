Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,766 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $228.39 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $291.55. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.10 and a 200-day moving average of $239.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

