Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.85

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.85 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.21). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21), with a volume of 27,810 shares traded.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
