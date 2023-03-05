Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 881,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,685 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $67,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis Increases Dividend

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also

