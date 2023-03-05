Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

NVO opened at $144.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.15. The company has a market capitalization of $327.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $145.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

