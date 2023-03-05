Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.5898 per share by the biotechnology company on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Novozymes A/S’s previous dividend of $0.57.

NVZMY stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $71.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVZMY. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.00.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

