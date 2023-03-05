NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,473,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 475,863 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $56,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,604,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,459,000 after purchasing an additional 74,027 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in NRG Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,810,000 after buying an additional 415,430 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,674,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,924,000 after acquiring an additional 176,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

See Also

