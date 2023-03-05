NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTYGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NTDTY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NTT DATA has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.14.

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

