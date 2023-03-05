Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NAZ opened at $11.23 on Friday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

