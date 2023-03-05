Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 387,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,879 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,943,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 26,566 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 616.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 115,537 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $21.75 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01.

