Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE NMI opened at $9.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 30,760 shares during the period. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.