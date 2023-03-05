Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NIM opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

