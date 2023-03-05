NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Short Interest Update

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the January 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NuZee Trading Up 0.3 %

NUZE stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13. NuZee has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $86.45.

Get NuZee alerts:

Institutional Trading of NuZee

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuZee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of NuZee at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuZee Company Profile

NuZee, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution, commercialization, and development of functional beverages products. It operates under Twin Peaks, Pine Ranch, and Coffee Blenders brands. The company was founded on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuZee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuZee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.