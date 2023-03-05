NXM (NXM) Price Tops $49.15 on Major Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 4th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $324.11 million and approximately $82,585.75 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $49.15 or 0.00220000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 49.35234657 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $82,341.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

