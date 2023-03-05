Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0586 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 5th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0586 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $335.33 million and $23.63 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.83 or 0.06997699 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00072703 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00028031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00054228 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00024244 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

