Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) PT Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocugen’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $235.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.89. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.
