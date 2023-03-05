Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) PT Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocugen’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $235.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.89. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,015,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 693,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,906,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,991,000 after purchasing an additional 301,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

