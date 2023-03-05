OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

OFS Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ OFS opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in OFS Capital by 59.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in OFS Capital by 122.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OFS Capital in the second quarter worth $135,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in OFS Capital by 30.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in OFS Capital in the second quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

