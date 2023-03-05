OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
OFS Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
OFS Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OFS opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $13.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in OFS Capital by 59.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in OFS Capital by 122.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OFS Capital in the second quarter worth $135,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in OFS Capital by 30.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in OFS Capital in the second quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.
OFS Capital Company Profile
OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.
